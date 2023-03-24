Rahul Gandhi have been disqualified from parliament a day after his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Parliament on Friday disqualified opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a Surat court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a Parliament notice.

Miffed over the arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Congress has decided to carry out a protest and will meet President Droupadi Murmu along with other parties.

The opposition party has declared a mass agitation right after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the “Modi surname” remark case and stated that they will fight not just legally but also politically.

In this regard, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the senior party leaders and MPs at his residence, in view of the verdict.

''After the conclusion of the meeting, the members of the party decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk on March 24,'' several reports claimed.