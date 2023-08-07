Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been reinstated as Lok Sabha member.

Further, as per reports, Gandhi is set to speak and participate in a confidence motion in Lok Sabha on August 8.

Meanwhile, a copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha officials said the authenticated copy of the Supreme Court order will be reviewed and necessary action will be taken.



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This comes after the Supreme Court issued an interim order staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case stemming from his 'Modi surname' remark on August 4.

The court's decision comes as a relief to Gandhi and has wide-ranging implications for his political career and the rights of his electorate.

The controversy arose when Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2019. The Congress leader had made the contentious statement during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, asking, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"