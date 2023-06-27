Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Manipur on June 29 and 30. During his visit, he will personally assess the situation, visit relief camps, and engage with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. The announcement was made by Congress leader K C Venugopal on June 27, who took to Twitter to share the news.

Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.

Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 27, 2023

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Venugopal expressed the dire need for Manipur to receive a healing touch and transition from conflict to peace. Describing the ongoing crisis as a humanitarian tragedy, he emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of society to promote love and compassion instead of hatred.

The visit comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's call for an all-party meeting on June 24 to address the Manipur crisis. Rahul Gandhi, however, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter and criticized the timing of the meeting, pointing out that it coincided with the Prime Minister's absence.

Expressing his concerns on social media, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Manipur has been burning for the last 50 days, but the Prime Minister remains silent. The all-party meeting is called at a time when he himself is not in the country. It is evident that this meeting holds no importance for the Prime Minister."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also expressed his disappointment with the BJP's response, labeling it "too little too late." He highlighted that the government's awakening came only after CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of Manipur.