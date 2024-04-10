The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear on April 18 over his remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

Surjewala's comments have been labelled as 'undignified' and 'vulgar'. The Election Commission of India also issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala on April 9. The notice stated that his comments not only insulted Hema Malini and disrespected her position as a Member of Parliament, but also caused damage to the honour of women legislators in general.

The Commission has asked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure respectful public discourse towards women by party leaders.

The Commission has taken note of the repeated violations by senior Congress functionaries and has asked for steps to ensure compliance with the Commission's advisories relating to honour and dignity of women.

Also read: EC issues showcause notice to Randeep Surjewala over controversial remark towards Hema Malini