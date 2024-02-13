Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, February 14.

Senior politician Rahul Gandhi and party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to accompany her, as per the information.

In the meanwhile, those with knowledge of the situation said that Tuesday night would see the determination of the state from which she will run for office.



Sources claim, the Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha in Jaipur



Also Read: Sonia Gandhi likely to be named by Congress for Rajya Sabha candidature from Rajasthan

Leading Congressmen convened at Kharge's home earlier on Monday to decide on the party's nominees for the next Rajya Sabha elections.

Among the possible contenders are Treasurer Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi is the front-runner to fill the Himachal Pradesh seat that will become vacant when BJP leader JP Nadda steps down in April.