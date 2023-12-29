Former MP and Congress spokesperson Udit Raj targerted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recnet social media post on caste, while calling it as 'Manuwadi Mindset.'

Udit Raj said that the Assam CM must have received instructions from his Guru – PM Modi. The Congress leader further sad that PM Modi wrote a book called 'Karmayoga' in 2007 and had said that those who do manual scavenging have attained spirituality. Here Udit Raj said that if that is so, Modi's followers should take up manual scavenging business.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's mindset has warned Dalits, OBCs and tribals of nefarious intentions that their ultimate aim is to destroy the Constitution and bring back the Varna system. The Congress party demands an apology from Prime Minister Modi, failing which it will be assumed that he is going to push Dalits and OBCs back in the old decadent social system. The RSS and the BJP are trying to restore the old social order and Shri Rahul Gandhi, while attending the 139th foundation day celebrations in Nagpur, had also said that the RSS and the BJP are staunchly opposed to the Constitution and want to rebuild the pre-Independence situation," said Udit Raj.

The Congress leader's comment come after the Assam CM came under fire on social media platform X where he had shared a Sanskrit Shlok with the Hindi translation of the verse which read: “Agriculture, cow-rearing and trade are the natural duties of Vaishyas, while serving Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas is the natural duty of a Shudra”

After facing severe, criticism from various opposition parties, the post was deleted from X, with CM Sarma stating that the quote was not translated properly.

