In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders conducted a high-level meeting in Delhi on March 24 to chalk out the future strategy for the party. One of the leaders in the meeting suggested mass resignations of all Congress MPs as a response to the disqualification.

Sources from the meeting also reported that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked about how victory in the upcoming Karnataka polls can be the best reply to the disqualification. The party has formed a committee to take further decisions on the next course of action.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her thoughts on the disqualification and said, "The BJP government is scared of the questions being posed to it. This has been done as a part of planning to make sure Rahul Gandhi doesn't stay in Parliament. We are not scared, we will continue to fight."

The source from the meeting told, "One MP said that all MPs of the party should tender a mass resignation. No final decision has been taken on this yet. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a reply should be given to this (disqualification) through the party's victory in Karnataka polls. A Committee will be formed to take further decision on the next course of action."

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi has caused a stir in the Congress party, and the decision to resign en masse could have significant implications. As the party prepares for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, the Congress leaders are determined to put up a strong fight against the ruling party.

The party's committee is expected to hold discussions in the coming days to determine the next course of action. The Congress leaders have made it clear that they will not be cowed down by the disqualification and will continue to fight for their cause.