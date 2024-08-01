Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the devastating landslide site at Chooralmala in Wayanad, Kerala, on Thursday. The leaders arrived to assess the damage and offer support to the affected communities following three major landslides triggered by heavy rains earlier this week.

The landslides, which struck on Tuesday, have claimed the lives of at least 256 people and injured over 200. Villages including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been hit hardest, with substantial loss of life and property. As rescue operations continued into their third day, the Army has rescued approximately 1,000 individuals, with 220 still reported missing.

In a heartfelt address to the media, Rahul Gandhi described the tragedy as a "terrible loss for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation." He stated the need for immediate support and relocation for survivors, acknowledging the significant loss of life and displacement. "It is painful to see how many have lost their families and homes. We will work to ensure that survivors receive the aid they need," he said. He also expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, volunteers, and the administration involved in the relief efforts.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the overwhelming impact of the disaster on the local population. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rain, issuing a red alert for several districts, including Idukki and Thrissur.

The Army has established a Command and Control Centre in Kozhikode to oversee Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that around 1,500 Army personnel, along with forensic experts, are engaged in the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.