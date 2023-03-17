Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent Northeast elections and the Congress party's poor performance despite Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura resulted in the Congress party's defeat.

Shah also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rahul Gandhi's ability to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk, stating that the Congress leader went without any security because of the Prime Minister.

The Union Home Minister also criticized opposition parties for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, stating that debates in Parliament should be held according to rules and not on the streets. He also questioned the misuse of central agencies such as the CBI and the ED, stating that they should not be above the court and should act in corruption cases.

Shah further talked about the BJP's vision to make India the world's number one country, saying that the party aims to return to power with a full majority in the upcoming general elections. He also praised India's effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he claimed the world had accepted.

Regarding the economy, Shah said that India had moved past the economic slowdown, citing startups, policies, and industrial developments. He also expressed satisfaction with his tenure as Union Home Minister, citing significant improvements in the internal security situation in Kashmir and the elimination of left-wing extremism in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Shah's statements at the India Today Conclave highlighted the Congress party's poor performance in the Northeast elections despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts to unite the country. The BJP remains focused on its vision to make India the world's number one country and is confident in its ability to return to power with a full majority in the upcoming general elections.