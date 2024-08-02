The Congress party, on August 2 moved a privilege motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim on the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.

The privilege notice against Shah was moved by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, raising objection to his claim that early warnings were given to the Kerala government ahead of landslides in Wayanad. The home minister had also claimed that the Kerala government did not act on the warnings, a claim refuted by Jairam Ramesh in the privilege notice.

The privilege notice stated, "It is clear that the Union Home Minister misled the Rajya Sabha by his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the Union government which have been proven to be false. It is well established that misleading the House by a Minister or a Member constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," the privilege notice read.

Meanwhile, Shah, during an address in Rajya Sabha on July 31 had claimed that an early warning about landslides was given to the Kerala government on July 23.

"I want to clarify that on July 23, the Centre gave an early warning to the Kerala government, seven days before the incident, and then on July 24 and 25, we had warned them again. On July 26, a warning was given that there was a chance of heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm, and there were chances of landslides," he had said.

Multiple landslides that hit Wayanad have killed over 300 people, while a search for survivors still trapped in collapsed buildings and under the debris is underway.

Over 200 people suffered injuries as rescue efforts were hampered by various challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of equipment and a shortage of heavy equipment.