Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Member of Parliament from Assam posted on X to express deep concerns regarding rising unemployment in India.

He stated that small businesses, solo proprietorships, partnerships, and informal businesses had been significantly affected.

According to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, informal entities lost 5.4 million jobs between 2015 and 2023, with 1.8 million establishments shutting down.

Gogoi attributed the issues to policies like demonetisation and the lockdown, criticising the economic management for worsening the situation.

"The crisis of unemployment in India is getting graver. Small businesses, solo proprietorships, partnerships, and informal businesses have borne the brunt of it. The latest numbers shared by the government via the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises reveal that informal entities saw a loss of 5.4 million jobs over 2015-2023. As many as 1.8 million establishments had to shut shop," wrote Congress MP.



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"Ill thought of policies like demonisation and the draconian lockdown have added to the struggles and misery of people. Utter mismanagement of economic policy continues to wreak havoc in the lives of people," he added.

Earlier also, Gogoi expressed deep concerns regarding the ongoing situation in Manipur.

Gogoi tweeted, "The recent statements of Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Manipur High Court reconfirm the grave situation in Manipur", shedding light on the seriousness of the issues plaguing the state. He pointed out that prolonged ethnic tensions have disrupted daily life, leading to a widening trust deficit among communities and posing numerous challenges to the general administration.

He further added, “The prolonged ethnic tensions in the region are disrupting daily life. The widening trust deficit amongst communities continues to present several challenges to the general administration. Safety concerns of posting judicial officers in conflict areas, delays in approving appointments, lack of infrastructure, and natural calamities like the floods are just a few of the many challenges.”