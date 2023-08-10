Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi elucidated why the Congress party staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. The move came after the Prime Minister spoke for over 70 minutes without addressing the issue of Manipur violence, which remained the focal point of the No Confidence Motion presented by Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi, who moved the No Confidence Motion, criticized the Prime Minister for indulging in electioneering, berating the country, and steadfastly sidestepping the core reasons behind the no-confidence motion. The glaring omission of discussing the Manipur crisis, despite speaking for two hours, was the tipping point that led to the Congress party's walkout.

"Today PM Modi ran away from his responsibility," asserted Gaurav Gogoi, highlighting the unanswered questions that formed the basis of the opposition's demand for accountability. The Congress leader outlined three pivotal questions:

Absence in Manipur: Why did PM Modi not visit Manipur, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress alliance did?

Inaction Against Chief Minister: Despite the loss of numerous lives and crimes against women, why did the Prime Minister refrain from dismissing Manipur's Chief Minister?

Silence on Manipur Violence: Why did PM Modi remain silent on the rampant violence and turmoil in Manipur?

Gaurav Gogoi conveyed that the INDIA alliance parties intent was to secure justice for the people of Manipur. The motion aimed to hold the government accountable for its inaction and silence on the crisis that has gripped Manipur. Gogoi revealed that the Congress had to struggle to bring the Manipur issue to the forefront, as PM Modi would have likely focused on other matters if the no-confidence motion had not been presented.

Gaurav Gogoi also shed light on the plight of two Manipur legislators who were sent to Delhi parliament. He claimed that these legislators were rendered voiceless and constrained by the BJP, preventing them from shedding light on the Manipur situation. Gogoi criticized the BJP's approach, stating that arrogance and ego had exacerbated the Manipur crisis.

The walkout by the INDIA alliance parties was a symbolic gesture of protest against the government's disregard for addressing the Manipur issue. Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that they waited for two hours for answers from PM Modi, and when those answers weren't forthcoming, they walked out in a united stand against the administration's indifference to Manipur's plight.

In response to the Prime Minister and Home Minister's claims that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cooperated, Gaurav Gogoi strongly rebuffed, accusing the Chief Minister of dividing Manipur, allowing the spread of drugs and violence, rather than acting to restore peace and stability.