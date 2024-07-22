Congress MP Gogoi has raised questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's responsibility in addressing the NEET issue.

Gogoi highlighted concerns over the administration and implementation of the medical entrance exam, seeking clarity on the government's stance and actions.

During today's Question Hour in Parliament, the issue of NEET was listed as the second item, however, the Congress MP claimed that before it could be addressed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood up and left.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Prime Minister's decision to leave, asking if it was not his responsibility to provide an answer on the NEET issue.

Gogoi also mentioned that when the Congress demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pradhan responded arrogantly, saying he would not resign as he was appointed by the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi also criticised Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue.

Gandhi stated that Pradhan should have provided a response and mentioned the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not clarify his actions regarding NEET.



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He emphasised that NEET is a crucial issue for the youth and accused the government of avoiding discussions in Parliament. Gandhi assured that the Congress party will continue to raise and pressurise the government on this matter.

Gandhi asserted, "It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here."

Gandhi further questioned, “As this is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?”

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced a hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.

The top court was told by a counsel for NEET-UG aspirants that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the prestigious exam, has admitted to paper leak and the dissemination of the ‘leaked question paper’ through WhatsApp.

At the outset, the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra asked the counsel for the parties as to what emerged from the declaration of the centre-wise and city-wise results of the exam.