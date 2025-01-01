Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, protesting the discontinuation of India Post's affordable Book Packet service that had served readers and publishers for over a century.

The Book Packet service, withdrawn on December 18, allowed books weighing up to 200 pages to be shipped nationwide for just Rs 20-25. The replacement services - Speed Post and Registered Post - cost nearly 50% more, potentially limiting access to literature across India.

"This affordable rate made books accessible to readers, particularly in rural and remote areas, where alternatives like private courier services were either too expensive or unavailable," Gogoi stated in his letter dated December 30, 2024.

The change stems from the Post Office Act, 2023, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Post Office Act, 1898. Small publishers and those focusing on regional languages and niche genres are expected to be hit hardest by the price increase.

"The removal of a service that made books more accessible to people across regions—without imposing a financial strain on either publishers or readers—runs counter to the broader goals of fostering a literate, informed, and equitable society," Gogoi emphasised.

The Congress leader warned that the higher postal rates could create additional barriers for communities already struggling to access reading materials, particularly affecting educational and personal development opportunities for millions of Indians.

The Book Packet service had been particularly crucial for independent publishers and booksellers operating on thin margins, with shipping costs rarely exceeding Rs 30 even for heavier books.