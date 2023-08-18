The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh's new Congress chief Ajay Rai on August 17 claimed that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi while Priyanka will contest from wherever she wants.

Rai also said that If Priyanka wants to contest from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi then in that case every worker will work to ensure her victory.

"It is the demand of the Congress workers and the public there...Congress workers want to work on their shortcomings to make sure Rahul Gandhi wins from Amethi. Congress workers demand that Priyanka Gandhi be established as a strong leader. It is their (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi) personal decision on where to contest from. We will give our best performance to ensure their win...." Rai told news agency ANI.

When rumours of Priyanka Gandhi running against Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi were rampant in 2019, Ajay Rai was unexpectedly nominated.

Prior to this, Rai contested from Varanasi in 2014 as well, but he was defeated by Narendra Modi.

Before Rai, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra had also hinted at the possibility of Priyanka entering electoral politics.

"She (Priyanka) should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her," PTI quoted Vadra as saying.