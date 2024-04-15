A helicopter ferrying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi underwent inspection by election authorities in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu on Monday, as reported by PTI.

The examination was conducted by the flying squad officials following the helicopter's landing in Nilgiris, as per police sources.

The event happened while Rahul Gandhi was en route to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, where he was scheduled for a series of campaign events, encompassing a roadshow and a public gathering.

This story is still unfolding and updates will follow.