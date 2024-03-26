Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Ludhiana, Punjab, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bittu has previously represented the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab from 2009 to 2014, where he defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Dr Daljit Singh Cheema by a margin of 67,204 votes in the 2009 elections. Bittu served as the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha from March to July 2021.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, and from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. Bittu was assaulted at the Singhu border during a 'Jan Sansad' program in January 2021.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Harvinder Singh Phoolka by a margin of 19,709 votes, with SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali coming third. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Lok Insaaf Party's (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains by a margin of 76,372 votes, with SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal coming third.