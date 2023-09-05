Parliamentarians from the Congress party, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, convened on September 5 for a crucial Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The agenda of this meeting was to chart the party's strategy for the upcoming five-day Parliament Special Session, scheduled to commence on September 18, 2023.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, addressing the media following the meeting, stated, "Today, a meeting of our Parliamentary Strategic Committee was held under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi and under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In this meeting, we discussed the important issues that the country is currently facing."

Gogoi highlighted several key topics that were addressed during the meeting, including concerns over inflation, rising unemployment rates, the situation in Manipur, and the recent natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

One of the central points raised by Gogoi was the lack of clarity surrounding the agenda of the upcoming Special Session of Parliament. He remarked, "A special Session of Parliament has been called from 18th September, but the BJP itself is not able to tell what the agenda of the session is. This government is not transparent and responsible towards the country."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent Congress MPs gathered at Sonia Gandhi's residence to strategize on how the party will approach these pressing issues during the parliamentary session. The Congress Party, through this meeting, emphasized its commitment to transparency, accountability, and open discussion on matters of national importance.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shaktisinh Gohil, Manish Tewari, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pramod Tiwari, KC Venugopal, Rajani Patil, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Syed Naseer Hussain, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, and K Suresh.