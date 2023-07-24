The Monsoon session of Parliament is grappling with intense disruptions, primarily centered around the Manipur issue, as Congress MPs move adjournment motion notices to address the escalating situation in the northeastern state. Lok Sabha MPs, Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tewari, propose the adjournment motion to discuss the "ongoing ethnic clashes." Tewari further demands the suspension of Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other business proceedings to facilitate the discussion.

The opposition had been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Manipur issue "inside the House and not outside" since the monsoon session commenced on July 20.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, criticizes the opposition for avoiding discussions on the Manipur matter, accusing them of shying away from the parliamentary proceedings. Thakur asserts that the government is ready for the discussion but questions the opposition's reluctance to participate. The Manipur issue remains a significant concern, sparking outrage among the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), an opposition parties alliance, plans a protest in Parliament, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages counter-protests in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises. The BJP's demonstrations focus on atrocities against women in Rajasthan, West Bengal, and other states.

The recent Manipur video showing violence has ignited national outcry, amplifying the demand for discussions on the matter within the parliamentary chambers. In a parallel incident, two tribal women's horrifying abuse and torture in West Bengal have further intensified the political tussle between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The opposition continues to stress the need for parliamentary discussions on the Manipur violence and the viral video depicting the gruesome treatment of women. On the other hand, the BJP is aggressive in criticizing the records of the Trinamool Congress and Congress-led governments in Bengal and Rajasthan, respectively, regarding crimes against women.

Amidst the ongoing chaos, floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament today, to strategize their approach on the floor of the House.

The Manipur issue has dominantly shaped the second-day proceedings of the Monsoon Session, leading to adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs reject the government's proposal for a short-duration discussion, contributing to the continued disruptions in Parliament.