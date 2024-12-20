A confrontation between BJP and Congress leaders on the Parliament premises escalated into a major political clash on Thursday, with cross-complaints and heated accusations. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assaulted BJP MPs during the altercation.

“I strongly condemn the attack on our MPs by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party must apologise to the nation for this behaviour. I urge the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take action against him for his conduct towards our woman parliamentarian,” Sonowal said.

The BJP, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Gandhi of “assault and incitement.” Meanwhile, Congress MPs, including women members, lodged a counter-complaint with Parliament Street Police, alleging that BJP leaders misbehaved with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during the scuffle.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh dismissed the BJP’s allegations as theatrics. “It is in the BJP’s character to level false accusations. They orchestrated this drama to distract from their remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar. Kharge was pushed and mistreated during the confrontation,” Singh said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged a deliberate conspiracy, claiming, “The way a Dalit leader like Kharge was treated reflects a planned effort to insult him.”

Congress MP Jebi Mather also accused BJP MPs of disrupting their peaceful protest. “We were marching peacefully from the Ambedkar statue to Makar Dwar. BJP MPs conspired to create a scene and mistreated Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and other women MPs,” she stated.

The scuffle left two BJP MPs injured. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, one of the injured, alleged that Gandhi pushed a fellow MP, who then fell on him, causing a head injury that required medical attention.

Sarangi recounted, “I was near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who fell on me. This caused me to fall and sustain injuries.” Both injured MPs were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Responding to the allegations, Rahul Gandhi denied the accusations and claimed he was also pushed and threatened by BJP MPs while trying to enter Parliament. “This is on camera. I was attempting to enter Parliament when BJP MPs obstructed, pushed, and threatened me. Kharge ji was also pushed,” Gandhi told reporters.