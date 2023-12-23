The Congress party has taken a significant step in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by forming its Manifesto Committee.

The committee will be chaired by P. Chidambaram, a seasoned politician and former Union minister while Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo is the Convenor of the Manifesto Committee.

This decision was announced on December 23 as part of the party's strategy to outline its agenda for the upcoming general elections.



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Among the notable members of this 16-member panel is Gaurav Gogoi, who serves as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. His inclusion in the committee underscores the importance the party places on a diverse range of voices and experiences to shape its electoral promises.

The formation of the committee follows a critical meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where discussions centred around election strategies and the timely announcement of candidates. The committee's composition reflects a blend of experience and youth, with other prominent figures such as Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also contributing to the manifesto's development.

This move by the Congress party signals its readiness to present a robust challenge in the forthcoming elections, with a clear focus on policy and governance issues that resonate with the electorate. The manifesto, once finalized, will articulate the party's vision and commitments to the people of India as they head to the polls in 2024.