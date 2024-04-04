Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned on Thursday, dealing a significant blow to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh described the party as 'directionless'. He expressed his discomfort with the party's stance on issues like the caste census, and his inability to raise 'anti-Sanatan' slogans.

'I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party,' Vallabh stated.

Vallabh, who had previously managed Kharge’s Congress president campaign, was known for his influential voice on economic matters.

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