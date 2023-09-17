In an address during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad on September 17, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of unity within the party to achieve success. Kharge urged party members to set aside their differences and personal interests and work tirelessly for the party's goals.

During the meeting, Kharge stressed the need for self-restraint within the party, discouraging members from making statements to the media that could harm the party's interests. He called for the Congress to unite in its efforts to overthrow what he referred to as a "dictatorial" government, emphasizing the importance of preserving democracy.

Kharge highlighted the significance of organizational unity, drawing attention to the success seen in Karnataka. He mentioned that the Congress had the potential to defeat its opponents through discipline and unity, citing the victories in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as clear proof.

He expressed the view that people were actively seeking alternatives, and the Congress's successes in various states were indicative of this shift in sentiment. Kharge pledged the party's commitment to campaigning vigorously for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, sending a clear message to its supporters.

Kharge concluded by emphasizing that the challenges faced by the party were not limited to internal matters but extended to the broader context of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Constitution.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his leadership over the past decade. Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister had neglected the concerns of various sections of society, including the poor, farmers, laborers, women, and youth, and had prioritized his own interests.

In a separate resolution, the CWC expressed its welcome for the continuing consolidation of the INDIA bloc, asserting that it had already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Congress raised concerns about the situation in Manipur, citing a "total breakdown of the constitutional machinery" and ongoing violence. The party called for the government to address the border dispute with China and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue..