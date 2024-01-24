Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concerns over the security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, particularly highlighting the incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi since the day it entered Assam.

The correspondence follows a reported "security lapse" during the yatra, the Congress leader has alleged that the Assam Police has systematically stood by/or allowed BJP workers to come closer to the convoy of Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon and endangering his physical security and that of his team.

"Despite the presence of ample evidence available in the public domain, none of the miscreants have been arrested and in many instances, investigation has not been initiated," reads the letter.

In his communication, Kharge requested Shah's personal intervention to ensure that adequate security measures were in place until the conclusion of the yatra and the function in Assam.



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Rahul Gandhi's march reentered Assam from Meghalaya on January 23 and was denied permission to pass through Guwahati thoroughfares. Instead, the yatra was directed to take a national highway bypassing the city, leading to protests from Congress workers.

Subsequently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a police case had been filed against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for "wanton acts of violence" during the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi countered these allegations, suggesting that the BJP-led government in Assam was attempting to disrupt the yatra due to its growing impact, which had been felt since its commencement from Manipur.

He also claimed that he was barred from interacting with students at a private university in Meghalaya on the instructions of Amit Shah, further intensifying the political standoff between the Congress and the BJP in the region.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a 6,713-km-long march initiated on January 14th, is set to culminate on March 20th in Mumbai. It has become a focal point for political discourse, with both Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma actively engaging in a war of words over social media and through media interactions.