In response to an alarming threat perception report from Central Intelligence agencies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been provided with Z-plus security cover, according to sources. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will oversee Kharge's security arrangements, ensuring his safety amidst escalating concerns.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions and perceived risks to Kharge's safety, prompting authorities to take proactive measures to safeguard the prominent political figure.

Earlier, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi, the Congress leader openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of fostering animosity and making bold predictions about the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

During his address, Kharge predicted a dismal performance for the BJP, asserting that they would struggle to secure even 100 seats in the upcoming elections. He opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal of clinching over 400 seats, labeling it as unrealistic.

Furthermore, Kharge chastised the BJP for alleged negligence towards developmental projects in Amethi and Rae Bareli, accusing them of deliberately stalling progress in these regions. He cited instances of incomplete projects and accused the BJP of instigating discord among the local populace.