The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting held in the Central Hall of Parliament witnessed significant developments as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge proposed the name of Sonia Gandhi for the post of Chairperson of the CPP. This proposal was seconded by prominent party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, and K Sudhakaran, marking a crucial moment in the party's leadership discussions.

The meeting, attended by several prominent Congress leaders including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and General Secretary KC Venugopal, deliberated on key issues facing the party and the country. Also present were leaders like Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shashi Tharoor.

The newly-elected MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, emphasized the need for the BJP to fulfill its promises, reflecting the party's stance on accountability and governance. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari expressed support for Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), highlighting his courage and strength in opposing the government.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram echoed similar sentiments, advocating for Rahul Gandhi to be the LoP based on the party's position as the largest in the INDIA bloc. He emphasized the importance of a consultative and collaborative government, signaling Congress's commitment to constructive parliamentary engagement.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda highlighted the moral strength gained from the people's mandate, underscoring the party's role in protecting democracy and promoting balanced politics.

Earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution endorsing Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the LoP in the Lok Sabha. This resolution reflects the party's confidence in Rahul Gandhi's leadership and his contributions to the election campaign.

The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts and acknowledged the collective strength of the INDIA bloc in countering the BJP-led NDA. Despite the BJP not crossing the majority mark in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc's strong performance signaled a formidable opposition, setting the stage for robust parliamentary discussions and debates.