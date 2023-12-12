A day after BJP elected Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the Congress slammed the party and alleged that there were some serious allegations against Yadav including "large-scale manipulation" in the Ujjain Master Plan.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, levelled some serious allegations against Mohan Yadav and said, “Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan.”

He also alleged that the state government changed the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Yadav.

Just ahead of the assembly polls in November, the Congress had alleged that a parcel of land reserved for use in the Simhastha Mela had been de-reserved and its land use changed from agricultural to residential. Yadav, his wife and sister apparently own land in that parcel.

A video has emerged on social media where Yadav can be heard using profanities. Referring to that video, Jairam Ramesh said, "Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements. Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh?”

Days of suspense over the Chief Minister's name in Madhya Pradesh came to an end, as the BJP Mohan Yadav's name on Monday. The announcement took everyone, including Mohan Yadav and other BJP bigwigs, by surprise.

Mohan Yadav is an OBC leader and three-time BJP MLA from Ujjain South. He has previously served as higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The Ujjain South MLA has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party for 30 years. He is said to be aggressive on issues of Hindutva and worked extensively in the Sangh on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration, for which he travelled the country and talked to the people.