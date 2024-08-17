The political battle in Karnataka has escalated as the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Raj Bhavan to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The controversy erupted after the Karnataka Governor granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah, a move that the Congress claims is politically motivated.

The MUDA land scam revolves around a 3.16-acre plot in Kesaru village, owned by Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi. The land, acquired by MUDA, led to the allocation of 14 premium sites to Parvathi in 2022, raising questions about the value disparity between the acquired land and the compensation.

Congress leaders have condemned the Governor's decision, calling it an orchestrated attack by the BJP to undermine a democratically elected government. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge labeled the Governor's actions as a “political vendetta” driven by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the BJP defended the Governor’s move, asserting that legal action against Siddaramaiah was backed by substantial evidence. The BJP also highlighted the alleged multi-crore scam, which they claim involves Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.