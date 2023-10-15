The Congress party on October 15 released the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Telangana and Chhattisgarh scheduled for later this year.

The party announced candidates on 144 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, 30 in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana. State Congress president and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath will be contesting from Chhindwara.

Given below is the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

First list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

First list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

First list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

First list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

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