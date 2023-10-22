The Congress party on October 22 released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections, augmenting an already intense political landscape. This comes hot on the heels of the party's first list, which included notable names like Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The second list showcases a diverse array of candidates, reflecting the party's commitment to broad-based representation. Among the prominent contenders, Govind Ram Meghwal has been nominated to contest from Khajuwala, while Pratap Singh Khachariyawas will vie for the Civil Lines constituency. Parsadi Lal Meena, a seasoned politician, is all set to represent Lolsot.

The first list, unveiled on October 21, held its own share of surprises and established leaders. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a prominent figure in Rajasthan politics, has been fielded from the Sardarpura constituency. On the other hand, Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent face in the Congress party, is set to contest from Tonk.

A significant aspect of the first list was the prominence given to members of the Sachin Pilot camp. Four members from his camp secured tickets in the first round of nominations, illustrating the party's focus on unity and inclusivity.

The assembly elections will also witness Speaker CP Joshi fighting from Nathdwara, an important stronghold in the state. Meanwhile, Govind Singh Dotasara, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, has been awarded a ticket for the Laxmangarh constituency.