Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been diligently shaping their battle strategies. On October 22, the INC unveiled its third and final list of candidates for the upcoming polls, thus completing the slate of contenders for all 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly.

The Congress party, which emerged victorious in the 2018 assembly polls with an overwhelming 68 out of 90 seats, is leaving no stone unturned to secure its dominance in the state. The latest list reveals the names of seven additional candidates, solidifying the party's commitment to reclaiming Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also made significant strides in its candidate selection process, announcing its second list of contenders. Notably, the former chief minister, Raman Singh, has been fielded from the Rajnandgaon constituency, adding to the growing anticipation of a fierce electoral showdown in the state.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is slated for November 7, with polling for 20 seats, while the remaining 70 seats will go to the polls on November 17. The political landscape of Chhattisgarh is expected to witness intense campaigning and heated discussions in the weeks leading up to these pivotal dates.