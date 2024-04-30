Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30, in a scathing attack on the Opposition, accused the Congress of resorting to Artificial Intelligence to fabricate videos aimed at tarnishing his image. Speaking at an election rally in Dharashiv, Modi alleged that the Congress, fearing electoral defeat, has resorted to spreading falsehoods through what he referred to as their "Mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop of love). He condemned the proliferation of fake videos purportedly featuring him, created using AI technology, and sold by the Congress.

He emphasised his commitment to improving the lives of citizens, contrasting it with what he described as the opposition's obsession with undermining him.

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed these accusations, attributing expertise in creating fake videos to the BJP. Kharge urged Modi to refrain from divisive rhetoric, particularly during elections, and emphasised the importance of maintaining unity in the country.

The backdrop of these accusations coincides with recent developments involving the arrest of Reetom Singh by Assam Police. Singh's arrest is linked to a doctored video circulating on social media, allegedly involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The controversy surrounding the video has prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to file a complaint seeking action against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

