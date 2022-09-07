Taking a jibe at Congress on their ‘Bharat Jodo Campaign’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan, as India is already connected and united. Stressing that ‘India was divided in 1947’, CM Sarma further added that the ‘Bharat Jodo Campaign’ will reap no benefits for the Congress, and if they wish to start this campaign, then they should do it in Pakistan.

The comments come a day ahead of the launch of the nationwide campaign by the Congress party.

The general secretary of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, asserted on Tuesday that the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" would bring people together on important issues like unemployment and inflation.

"A new era in politics is beginning. We would want to hear from you and help you with your concerns. We want to bring our beloved nation together. Let's work to unify India," stated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a Facebook video.

The senior leader of the Congress party urged people to participate in the "yatra," adding that they should unite together to make the nation prosperous.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin his 3,570 km ‘yatra’, lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in a prayer meeting on September 7 in the morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur, where his father Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a bombing while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi will then travel to Kanyakumari after visiting the memorial, where MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, would present him with the Tricolor. A rally will be addressed by the Congress leader as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is formally launched.