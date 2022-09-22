The Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly while demanding compensation to the people whose cattle stock has been affected by the Lumpy virus.

On September 22, opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Gujarat Assembly when Speaker Nimaben Acharya refused to allow a discussion on the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Following the conclusion of a discussion on a 'short notice question' filed by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani about rising cooking oil prices, another senior party MLA Punja Vansh requested a discussion on the spread of lumpy skin conditions in cows.

As the topic was not scheduled for debate during the day, Acharya refused to give time, prompting Congress MLAs to rush towards the Well of the House and yell slogans about saving cows.

Nearly 40 opposition MLAs then staged a walkout, led by Dhanani, Vansh, and Opposition Leader Sukhram Rathva. They returned 10 minutes later to join in the bill discussion.