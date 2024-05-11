Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling for the preservation of its autonomy and integrity in the face of recent controversies.

Addressing the Chief Election Commissioner and his fellow Election Commissioners, Kharge stated the Congress party's unwavering support for the Commission's independence. The letter, dated May 11, 2024, expressed concerns over recent events and the Commission's response to them.

"The Congress party is on the side of the Commission and stands for the strength and independence of the Commission. The officials of the Commission should now decide where they stand," Kharge wrote.

Kharge highlighted discrepancies in the Commission's treatment of complaints, particularly regarding communal and casteist statements made by leaders of the ruling party. He questioned the Commission's perceived lack of urgency in addressing these issues, which could potentially undermine the fairness of the electoral process.

Furthermore, Kharge raised eyebrows at the Commission's assertion that it is not legally obligated to publish voter turnout data at the aggregate level of constituencies or states. While acknowledging the factual basis of this claim, Kharge noted that many voters would find such information relevant and necessary for transparency.

The letter also referenced a line calling for collective efforts to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI. Kharge expressed disappointment that this aspect was not highlighted by the Commission.

"I have certain misgivings about the language of the letter, but I will not press on that issue as I understand the pressures they are working under," Kharge wrote.