The Congress steering committee formed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to have its first meeting in the party headquarters on December 4 to discuss the strategy for the upcoming winter session of parliament.

The steering committee meeting will also discuss the party's organisational matters and hold of Plenary session at the earliest.

After Kharge took over as party president, the Congress Working Committee members resigned and a Steering Committee was set up by him as per the party Constitution. All barring one among CWC members were nominated to the Steering Committee by Kharge

The meeting will also look at the organisational and political developments across the country. It will also review the impact the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has made since its start on September 7 and as it has made since its start on September 7 as it has entered the Hindi heartland.

Earlier on December 2, Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said BJP is not filling these vacancies and opting to hire contract workers because half of the jobs are meant for the backward classes, scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).