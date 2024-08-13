In response to allegations levied by the Hindenburg report, the Indian National Congress has announced a nationwide protest on August 22. The party plans to stage demonstrations outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across the country, demanding the removal of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

Congress MP KC Venugopal revealed the details of the protest, stating that protesters will "gherao the Enforcement Directorate Office in each state capital." The agitation aims to address what the Congress describes as one of the country's most significant financial scandals involving the Adani Group. The party also seeks the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the allegations thoroughly.

The decision came after a high-level meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which included AICC General Secretaries, state unit chiefs, and other key leaders. Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of involvement in the scandal, asserting that the financial market regulation has been compromised.

The Hindenburg report, published on August 10, alleges that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch were linked to offshore funds implicated in the Adani money siphoning scandal. Both Buch and her husband have dismissed these claims as baseless, accusing Hindenburg Research of attempting to undermine SEBI's credibility rather than addressing a showcause notice for alleged violations in India.