The Indian National Congress has declared a nationwide protest today, targeting what it describes as the Modi government’s increasing use of investigative agencies to settle political scores. The announcement comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's recent seizure of National Herald properties and the filing of chargesheets against senior party figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The party has organized demonstrations outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in state capitals and central government offices in district headquarters. These protests are being led by Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) and will see the participation of senior state leaders, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and workers from the party’s frontal organizations.

In an official statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal stated that the protests are a "strong manifestation of public anger" against what the party perceives as the ruling regime’s deliberate misuse of state machinery to harass opposition leaders.

“The government has crossed all bounds in its vengeful pursuit, turning enforcement agencies into instruments of political intimidation,” Venugopal said.

The Congress has sharply criticized the recent actions involving the National Herald, calling the asset seizure “arbitrary and unjust.” The party emphasized the publication’s legacy, noting that it was founded in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru and had played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement.

The party reiterated that it will not be silenced by what it calls “undemocratic and coercive tactics,” and vowed to continue resisting political repression through democratic means.