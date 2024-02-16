Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken has asserted that all bank accounts belonging to the party have been frozen by the Income Tax department.

Maken condemned the action, alleging that it poses a grave threat to democracy in India.

During a press briefing, Maken addressed the recent measures taken in response to a delay in filing IT returns for the 2018-19 fiscal year, citing a 45-day lapse. The Income Tax (IT) department imposed a penalty of Rs 210 crore on the party for this tardiness.

Expressing dismay, Maken remarked, "The accounts of the Congress party have been subjected to restrictions. It feels as though democracy itself has been put on hold."

With the impending Lok Sabha general elections, expected to occur in April albeit without confirmed dates, the sudden development has sent shockwaves through the party.

The Congress has initiated proceedings with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to unfreeze its accounts, Maken disclosed.

In discussions about the electoral bonds verdict and the present challenges, the Congress treasurer clarified that the frozen funds originated from grassroots donations and membership campaigns, amounting to Rs 25 crore. "This is not corporate funding; it's contributions from the people," Maken emphasized.

Regarding the contentious issue of electoral bonds, deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, Maken criticized the BJP for utilizing funds acquired through this means while the Congress faces account restrictions.

Maken underlined the severe repercussions on democracy, questioning the trajectory towards a single-party dominance. "It's not just about frozen bank accounts; it's democracy itself that seems to be in a state of suspension," he contended.

Highlighting the abruptness of the situation, Maken revealed the party's awareness of the matter only a day prior to February 14, noting the non-functionality of Congress-issued checks.

Explaining the timeline of events, Maken pointed out that although the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 was extended until December 31, 2019, the party's submission was delayed by 40-45 days. While acknowledging penalties for late submissions, Maken criticized the extreme measure of freezing accounts.

He questioned the timing of the action, which pertained to a past fiscal year, occurring just two weeks before election announcements.

Maken characterized the situation as unprecedented, affecting various operational aspects. He expressed concerns about meeting obligations such as electricity bills and salaries, alongside potential disruptions to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.