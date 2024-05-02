Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an election rally at Surendranagar, Gujarat, accused the Congress party of attempting to 'divide the Hindu society'.

He alleged that Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, made a statement about Lord Ram and Lord Shiv with 'malicious intent'. He further claimed that the Congress party is attempting to instigate a conflict between devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Shiv.

PM Modi also referred to a statement made by a prominent Congress member, referred to as 'Shehzada', about destroying Shakti, questioning if the devotees of Shakti can forgive this.

The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress party has lost its balance since he exposed their actions against SC/ST/OBC communities. In an additional attack against the Congress party, PM Modi alleged that the country was 'putting its head down in shame' over a scam worth crores by the former.

Also read: Assam men allegedly attacked by Tripura youths while travelling in Agartala-Silchar train, probe initiated