In a major organisational reshuffle in Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh.

General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi.

Senior leader Mukul Vasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge.

Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as General Secretary in charge of communication, and KC Venugopal is the General Secretary in charge of organisation. Priyanka Gandhi has not been assigned any specific portfolio.