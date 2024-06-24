Tensions have risen in the Parliament as the India bloc MPs have decided to boycott the tradition of sitting on the Speaker's chairs to assist the pro-tem Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs. This decision comes after the appointment of seventh-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker, bypassing Congress leader K Suresh, an eighth-term MP.

Sources within the opposition indicate a deep dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a break from established tradition. The Congress and India Bloc parties argue that the appointment of Mahtab over the more senior Suresh represents a significant deviation from customary practice.

Congress leader K Suresh expressed his discontent, noting that despite being an eighth-term MP, the position was given to a seventh-term MP. His sentiment was echoed by Congress MP Hibi Eden, who accused the NDA government of disregarding traditions and customs.

The controversy is set to cast a shadow over the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which will feature the oath-taking of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The session is expected to be contentious, with the opposition preparing to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on several issues, including the election of the Speaker on June 26 and discussions about alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, alongside the row over the pro-tem Speaker appointment.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House.

The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, followed by President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.

This session marks the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha following the recent general elections, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 234 seats, with the Congress holding 99 of them.

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