After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the Adani Group issue and the Agnipath scheme to launch a pincer attack on the government in Parliament on February 7, the BJP said that Congress party were were involved in big scams that tarnished the image of the country .

BJP Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the allegation labelled by Rahul Gandhi called it baseless.

"Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless, and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Modi," said Prasad. "The Congress and its leaders were involved in all those big scams that tarnished India's image," Ravi Shankar Prasad continued.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi linked the massive rise in business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government's coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

The BJP minister mentioned National Herald and AgustaWestland cases to attack the Gandhi family. "It's time to revive the memory of Rahul Gandhi on corruption."

Prasad alleged that Rahul Gandhi, his mother, Sonia Gandhi and her son-in-law Robert Vadra 'are on bail.' Additionally, he said that the Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protection for the corrupt.

"The entire Congress ecosystem is based on the twin corrupt pillars of deals and commissions. Rahul Gandhi and his family have a history of corruption and protecting the corrupt," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.