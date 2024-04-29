In a rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertions, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed allegations that the Congress party would strip citizens of their wealth, particularly targeting the symbolic Mangalsutra, a traditional Indian ornament worn by married women. Addressing a public rally today, Kharge staunchly defended the party's legacy of sacrifice and commitment to democracy, rebuffing what he deemed as baseless fear-mongering tactics employed by the BJP.

Kharge's remarks came in response to PM Modi's inflammatory rhetoric at a rally on April 21, where he warned that a Congress-led government would conduct a wealth survey to confiscate assets, including cherished personal possessions such as the Mangalsutra. Dismissing these claims as unfounded and incendiary, Kharge asserted, "We are a democracy now, and the Congress party will not let such a time come. If they also want to do this, then we will stop them. Congress will not take away anybody's Mangalsutra."

Stating the historical sacrifices made by Congress leaders such as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Kharge lamented the BJP's persistent attempts to malign the party. He recalled similar accusations levied during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, highlighting the resilience of the Congress in the face of unwarranted attacks.

Kharge condemned the BJP's use of religious imagery in its election campaign, denouncing it as divisive and irresponsible.