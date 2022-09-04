The Congress staged a "Mehngai par halla bol" rally in opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in an all-out attack over inflation, unemployment, and the increase in the GST on necessities on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted with "zindabad" slogans as he showed up at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the INC's "Mehangai par halla bol" rally.



As reports emerged that Congress workers were detained during a march to protest the rise in prices of essential commodities, Delhi police denied the allegation and said no Congress workers had been detained so far.

As per the report, former Minister Jairam Ramesh told the media that the rally has nothing to do with the elections and is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as the people of the country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment.

Meanwhile , Delhi police have informed us that adequate arrangements have been made around the Ramlila Maidan in light of the Congress' protest.

Along with other parts of the country, party members from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have attended the event.