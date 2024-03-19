Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently incarcerated in connection with a money laundering case for Rs 200 crore, sent a letter to K Kavitha, the head of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), stating that "the truth had prevailed" and that her "karmas are coming back."



The con artist addressed K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as "akka," which is Telugu for "elder sister," in the letter dated March 18 (Monday).

"The truth has prevailed, the dramas of saying fake cases, fake allegations, the political witch hunt have fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you," the conman said.

Additionally, he informed the BRS leader that she would now "have to face the power of truth" after she was detained on March 11 by the Enforcement Directorate on suspicion of money laundering in connection with the abandoned Delhi excise scheme.

"You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is strong and powerful than ever."

In addition, Chandrashekhar said that he stated in a press release from the previous year "two things": that the "BRS would be thrown out of power in Telangana" after the 2023 Assembly elections, and "your countdown for arrest and to be a part of Tihar club"."So, (it) looks like both have happened now," he said.

The conman further alleged that K Kavitha's arrest will now open a "Pandora's Box of corruption".

"All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed to another level. Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany will all be out in open."

Chandrashekhar advised the arrested BRS leader that there was no point in "trying to still hide everything" and safeguard Kejriwal, who he called the "kingpin and the godfather of this scam".

"There is enough evidence to prove all your corruption... Will see you soon, akka, face-to-face. I welcome you to the greatest Tihar club," he added.

The letter was sent in response to the Enforcement Directorate's inquiry, which stated that K Kavitha "conspired" for favors in the Delhi liquor policy with prominent members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Minister Manish Sisodia, who was imprisoned.

It claimed that the AAP had received illegal funding through "acts of corruption and conspiracy" in the form of kickbacks from wholesalers.

The AAP charged that the Enforcement Directorate was "working like a political wing of the BJP" in reaction to the "conspiracy" allegation.



"This is a desperate attempt to malign the image of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia by planting falsehoods and creating a media sensation every day," it said.