Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar issued a fresh letter on Wednesday to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the latter is the 'mastermind' of the money which was being extorted from jail.

Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought sanction from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to lodge a case against Satyendra Jain on allegations by Sukesh that he was extorted Rs 10 crore by the AAP leader and other prison officials.

In response to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement against Sukesh regarding the CBI seeking an FIR and detailed investigation into a complaint, the latter has issued a fresh letter.

"Firstly, Kejriwal ji, if you do not have any association, please welcome this development of CBI Investigation instead of blame games and talking about my integrity. Have the guts to have a one on one narco test with me as suggested before," his letter read.

He said that the Delhi Chief Minister has no right to give statements about him being the country’s biggest thug/conman as the courts will decide it.

"Look at yourself first. Three of your main associates are in jail for looting public money and corruption. Anytime soon, you will also be a part of the Tihar Club. You are the main mastermind," Sukesh said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

In the letter, the alleged conman said that he had all the evidence to prove his claims against the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Don’t worry, there is enough evidence to name you and get you convicted and your associates," he claimed.

Sukesh alleged that the "Delhi Chief Minister and his associates have been sending threats and offers" to silent him.

The conman added that Arvind Kejriwal also offered him a Rajya Sabah seat.

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

After his arrest in the extortion case last year, Sukesh issued a series of letters against Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The first of his many letters alleged that he paid Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain as protection money and later, another Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has refuted these allegations, claiming that the conman was working on the directions of the BJP and that the ruling party should make him its national president.