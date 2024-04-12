In the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent dismissal of his plea by the Delhi High Court, a new legal battle has emerged as Kejriwal takes his case to the Supreme Court. The arrest, made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Excise Policy money laundering case, has stirred political tensions in the capital.

Responding to these developments, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena, addressed a press conference, expressing concerns over potential political maneuvers. "We have received information from trusted sources that the Central Government will impose President's Rule in Delhi in the coming days," Atishi stated.

She further emphasized, "Indications of this are being seen since the last few days. We have seen that since the last several months, the posting of senior IAF officers has not happened in Delhi."

Atishi alleged a conspiracy to impose President's Rule in Delhi and warned that such an action would be illegal and against the mandate of the people. The AAP leader's remarks reflect the heightened political tensions and the complex legal battle unfolding in the nation's capital.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi has highlighted Kejriwal's petition before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, urging for an urgent listing of the case. Singhvi mentioned that an email request has been sent for expedited consideration of the matter.

Atishi further says, "Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected govt of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on. No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt