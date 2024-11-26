Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the nation on Constitution Day, emphasising the pivotal role of the Indian Constitution in shaping a strong and self-reliant India. He paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and other contributors to the Constitution through a message on social media platform X, stating that the Constitution has laid the foundation for a "new India."

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Members of Parliament in the Central Hall, marking the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations at the Supreme Court Auditorium, where he released the annual Indian Judiciary report for 2023–24 and unveiled a commemorative coin and stamp to honour 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries attended the event. A short film highlighting the historical significance and journey of the Constitution was screened, accompanied by the release of two books: Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse and Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey. Sanskrit and Maithili versions of the Constitution were also launched.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pushkar Singh Dhami extended their greetings, underscoring the Constitution's role as the protector of citizens' rights and dignity. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar and led a commemorative padayatra in Bhubaneswar.