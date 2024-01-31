Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session urged the Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), suspended in the previous session for disorderly conduct, to introspect.

He stated that the unruly behaviour of the Opposition legislators would be forgotten. In his routine address to the media prior to the commencement of the Parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi greeted with 'Ram, Ram'. He remarked that the Budget session presented a chance for atonement and to create positive impacts, calling on all MPs to give their utmost.

In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revisited the first session of the new Parliament, emphasizing the importance of the Women Empowerment and Adulation Act passed during that time. He stated that the Act marked a significant moment in the country's history. He also acknowledged the nation's recognition of Nari Shakti's strength, courage, and determination during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of President Droupadi Murmu's address and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Interim Budget, calling it a celebration of women empowerment. Reflecting on the past decade, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the contributions of all Parliament members.

However, he expressed concern about those who have deviated from democratic values and resorted to causing disruptions. He noted that while criticism and opposition play crucial roles in a democracy, it is those who contribute constructively to the House who are remembered. Looking forward, the Prime Minister underscored the long-lasting impact of parliamentary debates, stating that every word spoken in the House would echo in history. He urged members to make positive contributions and warned that disruptive behaviour would be forgotten.

As the Budget Session is in progress, he called on all members to seize the opportunity to make a positive impact, prioritising national interests and infusing the nation with enthusiasm and optimism.Nirmala ji is going to present her budget in front of all of us tomorrow with some guiding points.

Prime Minister Modi concluded, “India’s journey of inclusive and comprehensive development will continue, propelled by the blessings of the people.”